Brook Knoll kindergarten teacher Krista Patterson walks students out to their waiting families
11 Images

March 2021 top stories gallery

Brook Knoll kindergarten teacher Krista Patterson walks students out to their waiting families

Brook Knoll kindergarten teacher Krista Patterson walks students out to their waiting families

'Labor of love': Scotts Valley kindergarteners return to classrooms, leading off wave of partial reopenings

Scotts Valley Middle School

Scotts Valley Middle School

Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley middle and high schools eyeing paths back to in-person learning

A bird's eye view over the UC Santa Cruz campus looking down toward Santa Cruz

A bird's eye view over the UC Santa Cruz campus looking down toward Santa Cruz

With review window soon closing, UCSC and surrounding community on collision course over enrollment growth

A chart of Santa Cruz County's COVID data on March 9, 2021

A chart of Santa Cruz County's COVID data on March 9, 2021

Into the 'red' again: Santa Cruz County's reemergence from COVID restrictions takes big step forward

A protester holds a sign reading "Homelessness is not a crime" outside Santa Cruz City Hall in March 2021

A protester holds a sign reading "Homelessness is not a crime" outside Santa Cruz City Hall in March 2021

Santa Cruz OKs controversial, sweeping changes to where homeless can live, but implementation to be delayed

A teacher works in his classroom as students learn via Zoom

A teacher works in his classroom as students learn via Zoom

'Roomers & Zoomers': Gault Elementary set for the hybrid test as youngest students to return to campus

A rendering of the 175-unit riverfront development in downtown Santa Cruz

A rendering of the 175-unit riverfront development in downtown Santa Cruz

Big riverfront development in downtown Santa Cruz withstands appeal, setting stage for construction

Scotts Valley's Isaiah Valez runs the ball in a game agains Santa Cruz High in March 2021.

Scotts Valley's Isaiah Valez runs the ball in a game agains Santa Cruz High in March 2021.

Thursday Night (Pandemic) Lights: High School football returns with an eerie sense of promise

Masked woman gives person a haircut

Masked woman gives person a haircut

One year after shelter-in-place, a timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Cruz County

A mother walks her son to his first day of in-person school in nearly a year.

A mother walks her son to his first day of in-person school in nearly a year.

Parents call for commitment, clearer path to full reopening of Santa Cruz County schools

People walk along Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz on March 13, 2021.

People walk along Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz on March 13, 2021.

Move to orange tier 'essentially guaranteed' by end of March, Santa Cruz County health officer says

