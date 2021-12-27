Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
READ THE STORY: A judge OKs placement of sexually violent predator in Bonny Doon
10 Images

November 2021 top stories gallery

READ THE STORY: In Saturn Cafe’s next life, it will be a Drunk Monkey — only now, ‘we can basically do whatever we want’

READ THE STORY: Gratitude questioned: Owner, workers clash at longtime Santa Cruz vegan cafe rooted in mindfulness

READ THE STORY: ‘It’s infuriating’: Why Santa Cruz’s earliest ADU adopters are asking where to find their perks

Kyra Jacob, 23, visiting from Atlanta is on FaceTime with her Mother

READ THE STORY: ‘Potential winter surge’ leads Santa Cruz County health officials to order use of masks indoors ()

A wood house with a red door, with an awning over the door, and a blue bench in front.

READ THE STORY: ‘A lot of full-cash offers right now’: Seabright ‘tiny home’ fetches a cool $1M amid multiple offers (Courtesy of Walter Stauss, Coldwell Banker Realty)

READ THE STORY: Triumph through tragedy: Tushar Atre’s death spurred his friends to build a unique life opportunity for kids

READ THE STORY: Longtime leader of Barrios Unidos continues to work on solutions for violence, inequity

READ THE STORY: The Nickelodeon is a local treasure trapped in limbo

READ THE STORY: State putting pressure on Santa Cruz to push forward on 831 Water Street project

