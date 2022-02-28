Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz County’s point-in-time homelessness count

A group walks through Lighthouse Field. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Jesse Silva walks past an encampment along the Pajaro River in Watsonville. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Phil Kramer of Housing Matters and Don Lane of Housing Santa Cruz County examine a vehicle on Pelton Avenue next to Lighthouse Field. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Vehicles in a parking lot along West Cliff Drive. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Meredith Flores approaches an unhoused individual in downtown Watsonville. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A shelter under the Main Street bridge over the Pajaro River. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A car parked on East Front Street in Watsonville. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Volunteers (from left) Meredith Flores, Aasha Abbott and Jesse Silva walk along the Pajaro River levee. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The scene on East Front Street in Watsonville. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

