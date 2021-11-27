Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
PHOTOS: From shopping to strolling, the holiday weekend in Santa Cruz

The sun sets behind the SS Palo Alto at Seacliff State Beach. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The crowds were out in downtown Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It was a multigenerational affair at Crest Ranch. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

An archway frames pedestrians downtown. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Curtis Reliford welcomes folks downtown. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With one holiday down, it was time to get ready for the next one at Crest Ranch. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Aptos was the place to stretch the legs post-Thanksgiving. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

There was plenty to be thankful for at Seacliff. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Crest Ranch was back open for business after losing about 85% of its Christmas trees in last year’s CZU Complex fire. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Another Thanksgiving in the books. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

