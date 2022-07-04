Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Parade
15 Images

‘The World’s Shortest Parade’ in Aptos

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parade

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

1/15