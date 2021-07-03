Into the blue: Your guide to Santa Cruz coastal exploration

The ocean is dubbed “vitamin sea” for a reason: space, flow state, and inner well-being are just a few benefits of time spent in the salty blue yonder. Scientist-author Wallace J. Nichols coined the term “Blue Mind” in his eponymous book, characterizing this-is-your-brain-on-water consciousness as “mildly meditative … characterized by calm, peacefulness, unity, and a sense of general happiness and satisfaction with life in the moment.”

During a time when these qualities can be elusive, the ocean provides a way to harness them. Santa Cruz County’s waters offer countless epic exploration runs. Monterey Bay teems with life: sea otters, harbor seals, sea lions, pelicans, fish, even sharks and whales depending on the season. Stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking allows for a broader scope of exploration than beachcombing or the laser focus of surfing.

A SUP expedition between Capitola and Pleasure Point feels like a journey to an entirely different world, full of space and privacy. Traversing the kelp beds, saltwater scent permeates the air. Mellow sunlight filters through a mist of fog and leftover wildfire smoke. The ocean is in constant motion: waves crash on cliffs, tides rise and fall, otters slap water with their tails (upon later learning it’s a startle reaction, I hoped I hadn’t approached too close). In spite of all this movement, a sense of pervasive stillness and of incomparable calm prove that “Blue Mind” is real.

Whether you’re a modern Jacques Cousteau or totally new to aquatic endeavor, here’s how to plan your own adventure.