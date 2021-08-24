A monumental wait: Four years after Obama’s stamp, opening of Cotoni-Coast Dairies remains in limbo

(Via BLM)

At the southern Marina Gate lies the reopening plan’s snag: According to the TPL, this entry point is no longer a viable option due to concerns related to agricultural and natural resources. The land has been fallow for several years, but the TPL plans to lease it out for hay production in 2022.

On June 29, the TPL — along with Santa Cruz Puma Project, Friends of the North Coast, Rural Bonny Doon Association, Big Creek Lumber, Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau and Sempervirens Fund — sent the BLM a letter detailing plans for an alternate entry point below the marine terrace, off of Highway 1.

The TPL would donate agricultural land to the BLM to build this “Yellow Bank South Gate,” which it says would reduce impact to agricultural uses and avoid impact on sensitive scenic and natural resources.

According to Blom, the BLM is supportive of the Yellow Bank entry point, as long as the TPL and supporting organizations conduct a feasibility study and get proper permitting, along with other bureaucratic tasks that can often take years. Supporters of the Yellow Bank plan argue that an expedited permitting process is feasible. Still, Blom fears that these steps could delay opening the monument.

The BLM is under pressure from the public to open the monument as quickly as possible. A group of state elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo and state Sen. John Laird, even sent the BLM a letter on Aug. 5 urging it to quickly implement its plan to open the area to the public.

(Via BLM)

There’s such urgency to open the monument, the east side of the highway, to public access, and we share the desire to get that done soon. ... (But) it’s worth taking a little more time if that’s what it takes to get it right.

But Fischer, with the TPL, said that even though moving the entry point could delay the planned summer 2022 opening, it will be worth it in the long run.

“There’s such urgency to open the monument, the east side of the highway, to public access, and we share the desire to get that done soon,” Fischer said. “We also recognize that the infrastructure that’s the next step will shape, not just the land, but also the public’s use of the land, their experience with the land, for generations to come. It’s worth taking a little more time if that’s what it takes to get it right.”

Other challenges to opening the monument come on the appeals front. Once the BLM’s plan was finalized in June, it triggered a 30-day appeals window.

The U.S. Department of Interior received two appeals: one general appeal from the San Andreas Land Conservancy, and another parking-specific appeal from Friends of the North Coast, Davenport/North Coast Association and Rural Bonny Doon Association. BLM cannot move forward with implementing the development plan unless these appeals are resolved or the parties reach an injunction.

