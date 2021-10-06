Local financial advisor Sam Solgan receives first major credential dedicated to sustainable investing

Sam Solgan, LPL Financial Advisor with Investment Services at Bay Federal Credit Union, has always been passionate about helping the environment and supporting social causes that are important to him. After being a licensed financial advisor for ten years, he found a professional designation dedicated to aligning this passion with helping clients work towards their dreams of impacting the world while planning for their future.

In June of 2021, Sam earned his Chartered SRI Counselor (CSRIC) designation, the first significant financial credential fully dedicated to sustainable investing. This designation identifies Sam as a financial professional that has the background, knowledge, and situational awareness to help clients invest in what is known as sustainable, responsible, and impact investments (SRI).

SRI is an investment discipline that considers environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria to generate long-term competitive financial returns and positive impact.

As of September 2021, only 73 advisors have earned the designation in the state State of California. Sam is the only current one with the designation in the tri-county area of Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito Counties.

“I was so excited to earn this CSRIC designation to not only expand my existing investment skillset but to also have the opportunity to educate our clients about their options,” Sam said.

SRI investing allows our clients to integrate their values and purpose into their investment portfolio strategy while measuring the impact of these investments over the long term. — Sam Solgan

Sam joined Bay Federal Credit Union in 2013 to provide financial education within his local community. Bay Federal Credit Union partners with LPL Financial, a premium broker-dealer organization, to provide holistic financial and lifestyle planning to individuals and families.

Sam’s CSRIC designation is another way that Sam can connect with his clients. As a first-generation immigrant, Sam also strives to be his clients’ financial translator by breaking down financial jargon into easy-to-understand terms so he and his clients can make better-informed financial decisions together.

It only made sense for Sam to get a designation in SRI investing as it aligned perfectly with Sam’s heart and passion. Sam’s LPL Program Manager at Investment Services at Bay Federal Credit Union, Tonée Picard, EVP/Chief Development Officer, agrees.

“Sam’s enthusiasm and passion for sustainable investing are evident in not only assisting our clients in striving and pursuing their financial goals, but also trying to make our community and the world a better place,” Tonée said.

When asked why he is so passionate about this particular initiative, Sam is reminded of one of his favorite quotes.

“As Mahatma Gandhi once said, ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world.’”

Those interesting in meeting with Sam or the rest of the Investment Services at Bay Federal Credit Union team can visit https://www.bayfed.com/products-services/investment-services/socially-responsible-investing for more information or contact 831.479.6000 (888.4BAYFED), extension 595.

LPL Financial is the nation’s leading provider of third-party investment services to banks and credit unions, offering insurance and investment services to approximately 800 banks and credit unions nationwide.* LPL provides personalized support, a robust, integrated technology platform, investment solutions and practice management resources that enable the delivery of objective financial advice.