Senderos celebrates 20 years of service to Latinx youth and immigrant families

Since 2001, Senderos has stepped up to meet the emerging needs of the immigrant/undocumented community by distributing emergency financial assistance, delivering food, and training parents in computer literacy.

This last year they’ve sustained a sense of belonging by offering online classes and a weekly virtual community gathering for over 100 families, despite not being together in person for their usual dance and music sessions and festivals.

Senderos is committed to ensuring equity, access, and resources for Latinx youth and families in our county. Those most vulnerable are not easily “returning to normal” as many of us can. Become partners in creating a thriving community for all and add your donation to the match in honor of their 20th anniversary!

Yearly Highlights: Explore The Impact of Senderos

As a trusted community partner, Senderos was one of the key agencies that Community Foundation Santa Cruz County and generous donors counted on to reach those most vulnerable. Since April 2020 our all-volunteer team distributed $1.375 million in direct emergency financial assistance to 530 immigrant families for critical housing, food, and utilities expenses. This COVID-19 relief unfortunately ended in October, so families seriously impacted by the pandemic will continue to need support.

Senderos’s Plaza Comunitaria family learning center went online to teach computer literacy skills, share community resources, and provide a safe place to belong in a supportive community.

Senderos awarded 16 scholarships to first-generation high school students on their path to higher education.

Senderos partnered with Kaiser Permanente for vaccination outreach to the Spanish-speaking community.

Senderos offered online traditional music and folkloric dance classes (began back in-person in September).

Senderos presented the 2021 Vive Oaxaca Guelaguetza virtual indigenous cultural festival viewed by thousands, including performances by Senderos and Oaxacan dancers and musicians.

Senderos distributed 21 boxes of organic vegetables weekly from the

Homeless Garden Project.

Senderos participated in Rise Together – Senderos co-founders and Board President are part of a group of 17 leaders of color teaming with

the Community Foundation to advance racial equity in our county.



Senderos thanks you for your generosity in supporting them as they mark 20 incredible years of service and look to continue meeting their promise of creating pathways for the Latinx community.

