Magnitude 4.0 quake strikes off Pacific coast near Fortuna

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported at 6:16 a.m. Sunday off the Pacific coast, 96 miles from Fortuna, Calif., and 99 miles from Eureka, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 6.2 quake was recorded 37 miles from Eureka on Monday, with shaking felt as far south as the Bay Area. In the last 10 days, there have been 29 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

Sunday’s earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.0 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.