Santa Cruz Police clashed with protestors in San Lorenzo Park over whether an evacuation order was legal.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Coast Life

The 2021 video experience: Taking a visual flipbook tour through the year’s most memorable moments

By Lookout Santa Cruz
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
As the first full year of Lookout Santa Cruz unfolded, so too did an eventful 2021.

It was a heckuva combination.

As the visual captures of photographer Kevin Painchaud below attest, there was much to be seen in Santa Cruz County over the past 12 months. Enjoy Kevin’s video and check out our other slate of year-end goodies below.

(Oh, and, spoiler alert: Be on the Lookout over the weekend for our top storylines of 2022 and a fun Wallace Baine column throwing wild darts all across the next year’s landscape.)

Lookout Year in Photos 2021.mp4 from Kevin Painchaud on Vimeo.

Looking Back

Team Lookout looks forward to another eventful year with you. Happy New Year, everyone!

Team Lookout
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

