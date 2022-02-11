Icons of Santa Cruz: The centurion of West Cliff Drive

The famed surfer statue on West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz is about to turn 30. And like most people in that stage of life, the young man immortalized in bronze has matured a bit, but he’s still looking good.

But what do you get a guy for a landmark birthday who needs little and asks for even less? A hat? Sure, he has had plenty of those over the years and is likely to receive a few more, as well as necklaces, Hawaiian leis, wristwatches, all sorts of offerings laid at his feet. Given that he’s obviously the strong silent type, we can only infer what he would really want for his birthday.

The people, places and things at the heart of Santa Cruz County An ongoing series All of our Icons of Santa Cruz stories

How about a name?

Solely for the purposes of the following portrait of Santa Cruz’s widely admired and instantly identifiable surfer statue, which has become a meaningful symbol for all Santa Cruzans, surfers or not, let’s call him “Wes Clift” (younger brother of movie star Montgomery Clift, maybe?).

He was “born” in the spring of 1992 — officially erected and unveiled at the spot where West Cliff meets Pelton Avenue — which technically makes him a millennial. But the image that the statue is designed to evoke is much older than that. In fact, if Wes were flesh and blood, and not bronze and concrete, he’d likely be in his 90s.

The statue is explicitly dedicated to all surfers, past, present and future, in Santa Cruz and elsewhere. But its impetus, the reason it exists in the first place, comes by way of the surviving members of the Santa Cruz Surfing Club, a pioneering group of headstrong and athletic young men who first established the Westside of Santa Cruz as a prime surf spot in the 1930s and ’40s. It was the artist’s intention that anyone gazing up at the statue would be peering into that golden past.

A community can be measured by what it chooses to put upon a pedestal. And our friend Wes is a lasting testament to how Santa Cruz has come to view surfing. From the professionals to the newbies, from the lifers to the weekenders, surfing in this town is more than a pastime, or an exercise, or a means to have fun. It’s a way of life.

Done well, it is a practice — often a lifelong one and, yes, even a spiritual one. It contains the best of what sports and athletics can offer: the opportunity to push yourself to achieve your best potential. But it also allows for something that the often arbitrary and overly manicured world of sports does not: the chance to harmonize with vast and powerful natural forces utterly indifferent to human achievement.

In the eyes of locals and visitors alike, the Santa Cruz surfer statue somehow captures that essence. There are several other surfer statues in California. In Huntington Beach, the “Nude Dude” statue depicts a naked guy in the curl of a cresting wave. Another, in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, north of San Diego, often called the “Cardiff Kook,” catches a surfer in a show-offy pose that is widely unpopular in the surf community there.

