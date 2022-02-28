Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A group walks through Lighthouse Field.
1/ 9
A group walks through Lighthouse Field. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Jesse Silva walks past an encampment along the Pajaro River in Watsonville.
2/ 9
Jesse Silva walks past an encampment along the Pajaro River in Watsonville. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Phil Kramer of Housing Matters and Don Lane of Housing Santa Cruz County examine a vehicle near Lighthouse Field.
3/ 9
Phil Kramer of Housing Matters and Don Lane of Housing Santa Cruz County examine a vehicle on Pelton Avenue next to Lighthouse Field. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Vehicles in a parking lot along West Cliff Drive.
4/ 9
Vehicles in a parking lot along West Cliff Drive. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Meredith Flores approaches an unhoused individual in downtown Watsonville.
5/ 9
Meredith Flores approaches an unhoused individual in downtown Watsonville. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A shelter under the Main Street bridge over the Pajaro River.
6/ 9
A shelter under the Main Street bridge over the Pajaro River. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A car parked on East Front Street in Watsonville.
7/ 9
A car parked on East Front Street in Watsonville. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Volunteers (from left) Meredith Flores, Aasha Abbott and Jesse Silva walk along the Pajaro River levee.
8/ 9
Volunteers (from left) Meredith Flores, Aasha Abbott and Jesse Silva walk along the Pajaro River levee. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The scene on East Front Street in Watsonville.
9/ 9
The scene on East Front Street in Watsonville. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Coast Life

Here’s what putting a number on homelessness looked like, from Santa Cruz to Watsonville & beyond

By Grace StetsonMark ConleyWallace BaineHillary OjedaMax ChunKevin Painchaud
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

As Santa Cruz County attempted to put a number to its homeless population for the first time since 2019 early Monday morning with the biennial “point-in-time” count, Lookout’s team of journalists embarked on ride-alongs with some of those involved with the enumeration. The number of people visible to count was surprising to many involved.

Share

What does trying to count up the unsheltered population in Santa Cruz County look and feel like?

The Lookout staff rose well before dawn Monday morning to find out, joining up with a number of volunteer groups spread around the county to get an up-close view of the first (normally) biennial point-in-time count in three years.

Civic Life

Unhoused Santa Cruz: On the ground, Santa Cruz counts its homeless

An unhoused man trying to stay dry under a bridge that overlooks the San Lorenzo River on Dec. 23, 2021.

Civic Life

Unhoused Santa Cruz: On the ground, Santa Cruz counts its homeless

By Grace Stetson

On Monday, about 100 people will comb the county and Lookout’s correspondent team will be with them, filing reports on...

One common theme emerged from those groups wandering by car and foot through sectors of Santa Cruz, Watsonville and the San Lorenzo Valley with flashlights in hand: It is a very difficult task.

Logistical challenges — like knowing where exactly to look in heavily wooded areas and how to use the new phone app — are part of that. The pandemic delayed the scheduled 2021 count by a year — and then another six weeks in 2022 due to the Omicron surge. All of that added up to limited chances for in-person training and volunteer outreach.

Coast Life

Unhoused Santa Cruz: A ‘proper place’ for the homeless? Push to spread the burden stirs NIMBY backlash

Can the unhoused population of Santa Cruz County be distributed more evenly around the area?

Coast Life

Unhoused Santa Cruz: A ‘proper place’ for the homeless? Push to spread the burden stirs NIMBY backlash

By Mark Conley

Neighborhoods are receiving little advance information about newly streamlined projects, as the state of California and...

But the main surprise to observers throughout the county: not finding folks in places you’d expect to see them — including along the San Lorenzo Riverwalk.

John Connery of Watsonville-based Applied Survey Research said between 75 and 90 individuals were part of the groups that spread around the county from roughly 5 to 10 a.m.

Coast Life

Unhoused Santa Cruz: The struggle for families is real — and for one family, tragedy followed triumph

Leticia Sandoval flanked by all her children, Adrian and Mirella to the left and Marina and Jared to the right.

Coast Life

Unhoused Santa Cruz: The struggle for families is real — and for one family, tragedy followed triumph

By Mark Conley

The number of families experiencing homelessness in Santa Cruz County continues to increase despite the efforts by local...

The official tally, which won’t be released until later this spring, is used by the federal government to allocate homelessness funding. But it’s only the first part of the project, which now turns to surveying people experiencing homelessness over the next few weeks.

Here is what our team of Lookout reporters observed, from the Westside of Santa Cruz to Highlands Park in Ben Lomond to the sloughs of Watsonville.

Coast Life

Unhoused Santa Cruz: Three universal truths about why this county remains among the capitals of homelessness

Unhoused

Coast Life

Unhoused Santa Cruz: Three universal truths about why this county remains among the capitals of homelessness

By Mark ConleyGrace Stetson

In this first part of a three-part Sunday series, Lookout digs into the questions surrounding homelessness in Santa Cruz...

Coast LifeCivic LifeGovernment PlacesSanta CruzWatsonvilleCapitola & SoquelSan Lorenzo ValleyCOVID EconomyPandemic LifeInstagram
Grace Stetson

Grace Stetson covers affordability and equity issues for Lookout. She earned a master’s degree while focusing on housing issues at Northwestern’s Medill School. After a stint with NBC in New York, Grace is happy to have returned to her native Bay Area and wandered over the hill to explore the cost equation.

More from Grace Stetson
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

More from Mark Conley
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine
Hillary Ojeda

Hillary covers education issues at TK-12 schools, UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College for Lookout. Before reporting on public safety at the Iowa City Press-Citizen for three years, the California native earned a master’s degree at Columbia Journalism School.

More from Hillary Ojeda
Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun
Kevin Painchaud

Kevin Painchaud is a professional photographer. He has shot for various publications for the last 30 years. His photographs have been seen in various news sites nationwide, including ABC news, CBS news, CNN, MSNBC and more. Most recently, Kevin had been shooting for the Santa Cruz Sentinel and is still currently shooting for the magazine Growing Up In Santa Cruz. Kevin is also an Emmy nominated director/ producer and has been involved in film and TV for over 25 years.

More from Kevin Painchaud