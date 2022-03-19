‘A good shake’: 3.6 magnitude earthquake felt throughout Santa Cruz County

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered near Corralitos jolted people across Santa Cruz County just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

2022-03-19 | 09:59:41 (PDT) | 37.002°N 121.762°W |13.5 km depth. pic.twitter.com/uQ1JnsOCOt — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 19, 2022

The quake was originally measured at 3.9 by the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to earthquaketrack.com, it’s the largest among a string of small quakes that have occurred in the Central Coast region the past few days. There have also been smaller ones in San Juan Bautista (1.8 & 2.0), Soledad (2.1 & 1.8) and Gilroy (2.6 & 2.2).

Reaction on Twitter indicated it was felt all over the county, though some weren’t certain it was an earthquake.

Let’s play a game called: earthquake, or big truck? #SantaCruz — Mira Goto (@miragoto) March 19, 2022

That was a good shake! — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) March 19, 2022

A big truck rumbled down my street and come to find out it was an earthquake I felt at the same time. I was thinking "wow that must be a big truck". — Ben Dover (@basurasemanal) March 19, 2022

Thought my house in Watsonville was blasting off to space for a second. #earthquake https://t.co/bFsQZvUdws — Tony Nuñez (@Tony_Nunez) March 19, 2022

Earthquake! Did you feel it? Preliminary magnitude of 3.9 just 2.5 miles ENE of Corralitos at 10:00 am today.

https://t.co/IzkT7pIIVZ pic.twitter.com/ZmGki85pIG — San Lorenzo Valley Post (@SLVPostNews) March 19, 2022

Thus far we have heard no reports of damage. But check back later as we update this story.

CAL FIRE CZU has implemented our Damage Assessment Procedure for fire stations in Santa Cruz County. That means we park all vehicles outside and do building damage assessments. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) March 19, 2022