‘A good shake’: 3.6 magnitude earthquake felt throughout Santa Cruz County
People all over Santa Cruz County felt a jolt at 9:59 a.m. Saturday when the earth near Corralitos began to move. Thus far there appear to be no reports of damage.
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered near Corralitos jolted people across Santa Cruz County just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
The quake was originally measured at 3.9 by the U.S. Geological Survey.
According to earthquaketrack.com, it’s the largest among a string of small quakes that have occurred in the Central Coast region the past few days. There have also been smaller ones in San Juan Bautista (1.8 & 2.0), Soledad (2.1 & 1.8) and Gilroy (2.6 & 2.2).
Reaction on Twitter indicated it was felt all over the county, though some weren’t certain it was an earthquake.
Thus far we have heard no reports of damage. But check back later as we update this story.