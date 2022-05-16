26th Annual Santa Cruz Woodies on the Wharf returns June 25

Over 200 wooden cars take over the scenic Santa Cruz Wharf for only one day each summer. (Santa Cruz Woodies Club)

Get ready for the official kick off of to summer in Santa Cruz.

After a two-year hiatus, the 26th Annual Woodies on the Wharf, in conjunction with the 5th Annual National Woodie Club, will take place Saturday, June 25, 2022 and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It all began in 1994, when Santa Cruz Woodies was a fledgling chapter of the National Woodie Club. Many club members had participated in events with their woodies at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and the cars were always met with enthusiasm.

The first-ever Woodies on the Wharf poster, circa 1995. (Santa Cruz Woodies Club)

When it was decided to put on an event of their own, the Santa Cruz Woodies Club partnered with the City of Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation Department and the Santa Cruz Wharf Merchants Association for the 1st Annual Woodies on the Wharf. Hosted on June 24, 1995 the iconic Santa Cruz event began with 50 cars in attendance.

After their humble start, attendance, interest, and cars on display have continued to climb. In 2019 at the 25th Anniversary Woodies on the Wharf, approximately 200 Woodies coming from all over the country.

This year, in addition to attracting a world-class exhibition of Wooden cars (one of the largest Woodie gatherings in the country), the event features Woodies on the Wharf merchandise sales, music by Classified Sound, and a raffle offering 100’s of prizes donated from local businesses including Surfboards and an E-Bike Cruiser with ninety percent of proceeds donated to local charities.

Woodies on the Wharf is great for the whole family and kicks off at 10 a.m. on June 25, 2022. (Annalise Bryant)

The event will also feature a surfboard-shaping demonstration by Bob Pearson of Pearson Arrow Surfboards, delicious food at Wharf restaurants, shopping, and recreation opportunities at all Wharf businesses. Plus, you won’t want to miss the always epic sendoff Woodie Parade which begins promptly at 3:30 p.m. after the Awards Ceremony! Watch as all 200 cars parade down the Wharf towards home.

Combine all that with the beautiful views from the Wharf, and you have what is regarded as the best family fun day on the Santa Cruz Wharf all year.

Things to Note

Wharf Parking will be extremely limited! Bike Santa Cruz County will be running the FREE Bike Valet during the event. We encourage you to park off site and walk or bike to the Wharf! Come on down, enjoy the sunshine, music, dining, shopping, recreation, raffle and of course the stars of the show, our classic Wooden Cars!

Can’t get enough Woodies? Take a stroll on West Cliff Drive Sunday morning June 26 around 9:00 a.m. and witness Sophia’s cruise where a large caravan of Woodies heads north past the Lighthouse then loops back past the Boardwalk as they all say goodbye to Santa Cruz.

