Coast Life

There were no shortage of smiling faces at ‘World’s Shortest Parade’ in Aptos

Parade
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for the World’s Shortest Parade.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Lookout Staff
It’s one of the great local traditions.

And the sights and sounds didn’t disappointment on Monday as Aptos hosted the ‘World’s Shortest Parade’ — a half-mile spectacle of red, white and blue across the town of 6,245.

Our Kevin Painchaud, one of those 6,245, caught the happy scene in full technicolor. Enjoy the gallery.

Parade
1/ 15
1/ 15

A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World's Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz) 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
2/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
3/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
4/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for the World’s Shortest Parade.  
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
5/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
6/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
7/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
8/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
9/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
10/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
11/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
12/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
13/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
14/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Parade
15/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

