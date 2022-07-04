There were no shortage of smiling faces at ‘World’s Shortest Parade’ in Aptos

It’s one of the great local traditions.
And the sights and sounds didn’t disappointment on Monday as Aptos hosted the ‘World’s Shortest Parade’ — a half-mile spectacle of red, white and blue across the town of 6,245.
Our Kevin Painchaud, one of those 6,245, caught the happy scene in full technicolor. Enjoy the gallery.
1/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
2/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
3/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
4/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for the World’s Shortest Parade.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
5/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
6/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
7/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
8/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
9/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
10/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
11/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
12/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
13/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
14/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
15/ 15
A wide-eyed, excitable crowd of all ages turned out in Aptos on Monday morning for one of the great holiday traditions of Santa Cruz County: The World’s Shortest Parade. Thousands turned out for the half-mile long route.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)