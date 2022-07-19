Big Tuesday at Steamer Lane: South swell lights up Santa Cruz surf breaks 

The heftiest south swell of the season brought Santa Cruz’s iconic surf breaks to life on Tuesday — and the board riding fiends of Surf City rejoiced as always. Photographer Kevin Painchaud captured an artistic assortment of the action at Steamer Lane mid-morning, once the fog had cleared.
Days like Tuesday are the kind Santa Cruz surfers dream about.
And call in sick for.
Head-high to well-overhead waves from a southern hemisphere storm brought out the area’s ridiculous amount of surfing talent — but there was even enough for the Average Joes and Janes to get their fair share of shredding in as well.
This swell marched upward through the Pacific after bringing massive code red conditions to Tahiti last week, then to the southern shores of Hawaii’s islands over the weekend.
While not exactly code red emergency conditions Tuesday, there were solid waves to be found all over Santa Cruz and many spots were most definitely “expert only.”
There will be more of the same on Wednesday before the ocean tapers back down to mortal conditions on Thursday.
Stay safe around Mother Ocean and know your limits.
More on the Santa Cruz surfing scene
Calm after the storm: Nat Young’s pro surfing comeback a byproduct of passion, perseverance, family
Calm after the storm: Nat Young’s pro surfing comeback a byproduct of passion, perseverance, family
Santa Cruz surfer Nat Young is the top professional wave rider that Surf City has ever produced. But hanging onto your...
Soul shaper: Why does surfboard craftsman Ward Coffey do it all by hand? It’s the only way he knows
Soul shaper: Why does surfboard craftsman Ward Coffey do it all by hand? It’s the only way he knows
There are no machine politics to be played out in this Westside Santa Cruz shaping bay, one of the last of its kind in...
‘I was dead’: How a quick-rising swell at Pleasure Point nearly cost one experienced surfer his life
‘I was dead’: How a quick-rising swell at Pleasure Point nearly cost one experienced surfer his life
Wayne Kiba was lucky to end up floating on his back in the water, he was lucky to have quick help from first responders...
Calls for a flag system to warn of dangerous conditions have swelled among Santa Cruz’s surf community. New...
A surf tribe rallies for Ráine: ‘When your baby is diagnosed with cancer, you need extra family’
A surf tribe rallies for Ráine: ‘When your baby is diagnosed with cancer, you need extra family’
Before she had even turned 1, Ráine Huszar of Santa Cruz had undergone 14 rounds of chemotherapy, each round lasting...
20 years of ‘Living Like Jay’: Honoring the legend of one of surfing & Santa Cruz’s brightest shooting stars
20 years of ‘Living Like Jay’: Honoring the legend of one of surfing & Santa Cruz’s brightest shooting stars
Since his death in 2001, Jay Moriarity’s legend has continued to grow as a rare talent taken too soon, and a soul of...
Don’t mess with the women: Backlash over surf contest inequity leads to a reexamination of fairness, the law
Don’t mess with the women: Backlash over surf contest inequity leads to a reexamination of fairness, the law
When Santa Cruz’s only big surf industry company, O’Neill Wetsuits, put on an event in October that for the first time...
Surfing during a tsunami? Here’s why some foolish Santa Cruzans like me would do such a thing
Surfing during a tsunami? Here’s why some foolish Santa Cruzans like me would do such a thing
Yes, I was one of them Saturday morning at Pleasure Point — amid a sea of high school surf contestants. But there are...
‘We love you, Bucky’: Surf community mourns iconic board shaper swallowed up by addiction at 41
‘We love you, Bucky’: Surf community mourns iconic board shaper swallowed up by addiction at 41
Tyrone “Buck” Noe was a second-generation surfboard shaper in Santa Cruz who followed in the footsteps of his father,...
‘We’re here for you’: In wake of tragedy, Santa Cruz surfing community doubles down on generation next
‘We’re here for you’: In wake of tragedy, Santa Cruz surfing community doubles down on generation next
There was a time in the not-so-distant past when a proudly miscreant tone and attitude dominated Santa Cruz surf...
Throwing a stokefest for Ben Kelly: Shark victim’s loved ones pay tribute with inclusive ‘No Contest’
Throwing a stokefest for Ben Kelly: Shark victim’s loved ones pay tribute with inclusive ‘No Contest’
Q&A WITH BEN’s WIFE: In a heartfelt conversation with Lookout, Katie Kelly talks about the daily difficulties of pushing...
Triumph through tragedy: Tushar Atre’s death spurred his friends to build a unique life opportunity for kids
Triumph through tragedy: Tushar Atre’s death spurred his friends to build a unique life opportunity for kids