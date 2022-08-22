Connecting communities, protecting oceans: Join the 5th Annual Blue Innovation on September 11th

The 5th Annual Blue Innovation festival is co-hosted by Santa Cruz County Bank and organized by Santa Cruz Works. (Blue Innovation / Santa Cruz Works)

Co-hosted by Santa Cruz County Bank and organized by Santa Cruz Works, everyone is invited to join the 5th Annual Blue Innovation outdoor event on September 11th.

Hosted at the incomparable Seymour Marine Discovery Center at UC Santa Cruz, this event will welcome over 3,000 attendees from September 11 - 13 to connect researchers, organizations and community members who are passionate about protecting our oceans and water sources.

“Talk about perfect fit! Blue Innovation and SCCB are a marriage of community engagement. SCCB is a generous leader in our community, assisting startups, researchers, and entrepreneurs who are building a better future for our families and the world.” — Doug Erickson, Executive Director of Santa Cruz Works

In our current day and age, there is an undisputed, urgent need to tackle challenges created by climate change. Blue Innovation provides an educational opportunity to uncover ways to improve ocean and water sustainability. Over 50 exhibitors will come together to exhibit their solutions ranging from ocean-safe alternatives to plastics, sea wall restoration, and transportation. Come out to enjoy food trucks, live music and exhibitors interactive exhibits.

Seymour Marine Discovery Center at UC Santa Cruz (UC Santa Cruz)

The event also welcomes a large delegation from Biarritz, France (Santa Cruz’s Sister City). The Biarritz delegation will engage with the Santa Cruz community on the topics of blue and green technology and startups, climate and environmental protection, surfing, tourism and the arts.

The festival’s main event, Blue Day, will take place on September 11 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM outside the Seymour Marine Discovery Center at UC Santa Cruz. Experience a full day of inspirational exhibits from artists, researchers and enthusiasts who are working to preserve our oceans and coasts, as well as food trucks and live music. This event is open to the public and free to attend. Attendees may register in advance here .

The event will also feature Blue Workshops and Blue Networking on September 12 and 13, two sold-out events connecting experts and companies to explore synergies and discuss the plurality of solutions.

“Santa Cruz and the Monterey Bay are well-known for being a key climate innovation hub in the US. We see companies like Joby Aviation creating green transportation, Cruz Foam replacing plastics with biodegradable packaging, and organizations like Save Our Shores preserving our beaches and shorelines.” — Mary Anne Carson, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Santa Cruz County Bank

Blue Innovation invites community organizations to exhibit their solutions for ocean preservation at the festival, the benefits of which include demonstrating your commitment to solving global warming issues, new revenue and market opportunities, as well as new alliances. Learn more and apply to participate here .

(Blue Innovation / Santa Cruz Works)

Blue Innovation was formerly known as Santa Cruz Blue Tech and is hosted by Santa Cruz County Bank and the Seymour Marine Discovery Center at UC Santa Cruz in collaboration with Santa Cruz Works, UC Santa Cruz, the City of Santa Cruz, and Sister Cities Biarritz, and Sea’ties. Official Media Sponsor: Santa Cruz Waves.