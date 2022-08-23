Attention beachgoers: Head to Santa Cruz and save money on the new Highway 17 Beach Express service

Santa Cruz METRO today announced the launch of the Highway 17 Beach Express, providing weekend Highway 17 Express service to the Santa Cruz Wharf and Main Beach from San Jose Diridon Station.

“The new Highway 17 Beach Express takes the stress out of summertime travel over Highway 17, while also saving beachgoers money and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from cars.” — Danielle Glagola, METRO Marketing, Communications, & Customer Service Director

Beach Express Schedule

(Santa Cruz METRO)

The Beach Express will operate on weekends through September 11, 2022.

Departures from San Jose Diridon Station to Santa Cruz Wharf and Main Beach:



8:20 AM , arriving at the Santa Cruz Wharf at 9:22 AM

, arriving at the Santa Cruz Wharf at 9:20 AM, arriving at the Santa Cruz Wharf at 10:30 AM

Departures from Santa Cruz Wharf and Main Beach to San Jose/Diridon Station:



7:29 PM , arriving at Diridon Station at 8:50 PM

, arriving at Diridon Station at 8:20 PM, arriving at Diridon station at 9:50 PM

Fares

Fares are $7 each way per person. Discounted fares are available for riders at least 62 years of age and those with disabilities with proof of ID. Up to three children (under 46”) can ride for free with a paying adult. Riders are encouraged to use the METRO’s mobile ticketing app, the METRO Splash Pass. METRO riders on the Highway 17 Express, as well as local routes, are now able to purchase their tickets, via a credit or debit card, using their Apple or Android smartphones by downloading the METRO Splash Pass in the App Store and Google Play. Just before boarding the bus, select the ticket you want to use, activate the ticket and scan on the Hwy-17 Express validator. For more information, visit our website.

Don’t have a smartphone and still want to purchase a pass? Bring exact change onboard or mail-order your bus pass online. For more information, visit our website.

About Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District

Established in 1968, Santa Cruz METRO provides directly operated fixed-route and Highway 17 commuter service throughout Santa Cruz County, with limited service connecting to Monterey Salinas Transit at our Watsonville Transit Center and Santa Clara County, transporting more than 5 million* passenger trips a year. METRO also directly operates ParaCruz paratransit service to Santa Cruz County, providing about 73,500* trips per year. METRO’s operating budget in FY21 is almost $55 million and is funded through a combination of farebox revenue, sales tax, and state and federal sources. Today METRO operates a fleet of 94 buses on at least 24 fixed-routes and 32 paratransit vehicles. For more information, visit our website. Like METRO on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

*Reflects pre-pandemic ridership numbers.