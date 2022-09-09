Flock over to the Monterey Bay Festival of Birds from September 30th to October 2nd

Students at Calabasas Elementary School walk through their community garden with excitement as they begin their first visit with the Bird School Project. (The Bird School Project)

With the fall migration season, there is exciting news on the horizon for every birder! The Bird School Project, a local nonprofit outdoor education organization, will be taking over the Monterey Bay Festival of Birds happening this September 30th - October 2nd, 2022!

This year’s Festival of Birds will feature field trips to amazing local destinations, workshops in writing, photography, and nature journaling, and community-oriented introductory birding. Don’t miss out Saturday’s Nature Extravaganza on October 1st, geared toward the whole family with performances, food and craft vendors, non-profit activity booths, and speakers.

Teachers from Salinas Union High School District join the Bird School Project at Big Sur Land Trust’s Carr Lake property for some professional learning and nature connection prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year. (The Bird School Project)

There are also many opportunities for free fun! Throughout the festival weekend several community nature pop-up hubs will provide free nature journaling resources, free beginner bird walks, and free binocular demonstrations. On September 30th, there will be a hub in Marina and Santa Cruz and on October 2nd in Moss Landing and Salinas. Visit our website for more info.

CELEBRATE NATURE, COMMUNITY AND CONSERVANCY 2022 Monterey Bay Festival of Birds Registration for this year’s Monterey Bay Festival of Birds is up and running! Purchase your ticket for field trips and workshops today by visiting the Bird School Project’s website. September 30th - October 2nd, 2022 Register and purchase tickets here

Students from Bay View Elementary School enthralled with the upclose sighting of a mama mallard and her baby chicks at Neary Lagoon. (The Bird School Project)

The main event, Nature Extravaganza, will take place Saturday, October 1st, from 12:30 - 6:30 pm in Watsonville’s Ramsay Park. In addition to plenty of activities hosted by nonprofits from around the region, this event will also feature a live red-tailed hawk from Monterey SPCA, a poetry reading, an excerpt of the ballet, “The Legend of the Snowy Plover,” as well as food vendors and more! Stay tuned for the last hour of Nature Extravaganza where novelist, Jonathan Franzen, will host a keynote panel of environmental authors including Emilie Lygren, Sarah Rabkin, Aideed Medina, and Terrell J. Maddox.

Interested in evening and nighttime celebrations? Head over to Other Brother Brewery for a presentation about Heerman’s Gulls and bird game night, hosted by Monterey Audubon on September 30th. Look out for the Birds and Brews trivia night at The Slough Brewing Collective hosted by Central Coast Birding Collective on the evening of October 1st.

Stay in the loop about all upcoming festival details by joining The Bird School Project’s e-mail list. For any questions about the festival, or if you’d like to volunteer, please contact Jessica Correa at jess@birdschoolproject.org.