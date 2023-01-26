Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Coast Life

Add to your Pizza My Heart T-shirt collection for a good cause

The latest addition to Pizza My Heart's iconic T-shirt line, a fundraiser for storm-ravaged Capitola Village.
(Via Pizza My Heart)
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Are you really from Santa Cruz County if you don’t have at least one Pizza My Heart tee? The chain’s latest is part of the effort to raise funds to help rebuild Capitola Village businesses battered amid January’s storms.

Share

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

If you’re like me, you probably have plenty of Pizza My Heart T-shirts. Well, maybe you should make room for one more.

The local pizza chain, which has four locations in Santa Cruz County, is famous for its shirts. And now it’s attempting to raise money and awareness for the businesses on the Capitola Esplanade damaged by the storms earlier this month. One of those PMH locations is, of course, on the Esplanade and it’s currently closed. But a special “Capitola Strong” T shirt is now available, with proceeds going toward a rebuilding fund for Capitola businesses.

Coast LifeWallace BaineThe Here & NowMid-CountyInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.