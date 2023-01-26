Add to your Pizza My Heart T-shirt collection for a good cause

Are you really from Santa Cruz County if you don’t have at least one Pizza My Heart tee? The chain’s latest is part of the effort to raise funds to help rebuild Capitola Village businesses battered amid January’s storms.
If you’re like me, you probably have plenty of Pizza My Heart T-shirts. Well, maybe you should make room for one more.
The local pizza chain, which has four locations in Santa Cruz County, is famous for its shirts. And now it’s attempting to raise money and awareness for the businesses on the Capitola Esplanade damaged by the storms earlier this month. One of those PMH locations is, of course, on the Esplanade and it’s currently closed. But a special “Capitola Strong” T shirt is now available, with proceeds going toward a rebuilding fund for Capitola businesses.