Rosemary Chalmers’ next act looks primed for February launch

Former KSCO-AM morning host Rosemary Chalmers is set for a relaunch. Rosie and several others in town have working to mount a new podcasting/livestreaming venture called Santa Cruz Voice, and on her Facebook feed, she hinted that Feb. 6 is the launch date for her new online livestream, which will look and feel much like “Good Morning Monterey Bay,” which she hosted for a couple of decades on KSCO.
The new venture will function much like a radio station, with programming blocks scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday featuring such well-known local radio personalities as Bill Wolverton, Charlie Freedman, Michael Olson, Gary Shapiro and Sleepy John Sandidge. Stay tuned.