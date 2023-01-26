Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Rosemary Chalmers’ next act looks primed for February launch

KSCO radio host Rosemary Chalmers
KSCO radio host Rosemary Chalmers and her beloved dog, Hula.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Wallace Baine
Former KSCO-AM morning host Rosemary Chalmers hinted recently that her livestreaming/podcasting venture, Santa Cruz Voice, is just about ready for our ears, and it promises to bring along some other familiar names.

Former KSCO-AM morning host Rosemary Chalmers is set for a relaunch. Rosie and several others in town have working to mount a new podcasting/livestreaming venture called Santa Cruz Voice, and on her Facebook feed, she hinted that Feb. 6 is the launch date for her new online livestream, which will look and feel much like “Good Morning Monterey Bay,” which she hosted for a couple of decades on KSCO.

The new venture will function much like a radio station, with programming blocks scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday featuring such well-known local radio personalities as Bill Wolverton, Charlie Freedman, Michael Olson, Gary Shapiro and Sleepy John Sandidge. Stay tuned.

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

