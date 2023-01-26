Rosemary Chalmers’ next act looks primed for February launch

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Former KSCO-AM morning host Rosemary Chalmers is set for a relaunch . Rosie and several others in town have working to mount a new podcasting/livestreaming venture called Santa Cruz Voice, and on her Facebook feed, she hinted that Feb. 6 is the launch date for her new online livestream, which will look and feel much like “Good Morning Monterey Bay,” which she hosted for a couple of decades on KSCO.

The new venture will function much like a radio station, with programming blocks scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday featuring such well-known local radio personalities as Bill Wolverton, Charlie Freedman, Michael Olson, Gary Shapiro and Sleepy John Sandidge. Stay tuned.