Farnaz Fatemi county’s new poet laureate

Santa Cruz writer and poet Farnaz Fatemi has been named Santa Cruz County Poet Laureate for 2023-24, continuing a rich tradition of local laureates that includes Gary Young, Ellen Bass, Robert Sward, Danusha Lameris and others. Fatemi takes over for the 2021-22 laureate, David Sullivan.

The county’s poet laureate serves a two-year term in which he or she will promote poetry and other literary activities across the county and devise and implement a signature program.

Fatemi is an Iranian American writer and poet who most recently published a collection of her poems titled “Sister Tongue” in September 2022. She is a member of the popular The Hive Poetry Collective at KSQD-FM and taught writing at UC Santa Cruz for a decade.