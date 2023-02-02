Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Coast Life

Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight

Santa Cruzan Sam Meehan (center) on "Jeopardy!"
Santa Cruzan Sam Meehan (center) on “Jeopardy!”.
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

“Originally relating to a story of suffering, this word now commonly refers to strong emotion of any kind”: That’s the clue that tripped up Sam Meehan of Santa Cruz on popular game show “Jeopardy!”

Share

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten a chance to catch Santa Cruz’s Sam Meehan on the show Monday. Sam was in a strong second-place position throughout the show before his undoing in Final Jeopardy. Sam bet his entire pot — often the best strategy if you’re in second place — but wasn’t able to come up with the right answer to the final clue in the category “Word Origins”: “Originally relating to a story of suffering, this word now commonly refers to strong emotion of any kind.”

The winning response: What is passion?

Coast LifeWallace BaineThe Here & NowSanta CruzInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.