Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight

“Originally relating to a story of suffering, this word now commonly refers to strong emotion of any kind”: That’s the clue that tripped up Sam Meehan of Santa Cruz on popular game show “Jeopardy!”
This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.
If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten a chance to catch Santa Cruz’s Sam Meehan on the show Monday. Sam was in a strong second-place position throughout the show before his undoing in Final Jeopardy. Sam bet his entire pot — often the best strategy if you’re in second place — but wasn’t able to come up with the right answer to the final clue in the category “Word Origins”: “Originally relating to a story of suffering, this word now commonly refers to strong emotion of any kind.”
The winning response: What is passion?