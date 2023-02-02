Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten a chance to catch Santa Cruz’s Sam Meehan on the show Monday. Sam was in a strong second-place position throughout the show before his undoing in Final Jeopardy. Sam bet his entire pot — often the best strategy if you’re in second place — but wasn’t able to come up with the right answer to the final clue in the category “Word Origins”: “Originally relating to a story of suffering, this word now commonly refers to strong emotion of any kind.”

The winning response: What is passion?