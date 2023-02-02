Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Coast Life

Tim Jackson stepping down at Monterey Jazz

Tim Jackson, co-founder of Santa Cruz's Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Tim Jackson, co-founder of Santa Cruz’s Kuumbwa Jazz Center, is stepping down as artistic director of the Monterey Jazz Festival.
(Via Monterey Jazz Festival)
By Wallace Baine
After three decades at the influential Monterey Jazz Festival, Tim Jackson is calling it quits, though he says he’ll remain with the venue he co-founded in his hometown of Santa Cruz, the Kuumbwa Jazz Center.

Certainly one of the most influential Santa Cruzans in the music business, and one of the big behind-the-scenes names in jazz on the West Coast, is Kuumbwa Jazz Center co-founder and longtime executive director Tim Jackson, who this week announced that he is stepping away from his other gig, as the head of the storied Monterey Jazz Festival.

Jackson’s appointment as MJF’s artistic director 32 years ago was a huge transition at the West Coast’s premier jazz festival. Replacing the immortal Jimmy Lyons in Monterey was the jazz-world equivalent of replacing Johnny Carson on late-night TV. At the time, Tim had already built a towering reputation at Kuumbwa, but for most MJF regulars, he was just some guy running a small club in Santa Cruz.

Under Tim’s leadership, the Monterey Jazz Festival continues to be one of the pillars of the jazz music calendar. This year’s festival will be his last as artistic director, though he says he’ll continue on at Kuumbwa. Congratulations for an amazing legacy in jazz, Tim.

Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

