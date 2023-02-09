Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Pascal Le Boeuf brings a little Santa Cruz to the Grammys

Santa Cruz native Pascal Le Boeuf (left) at the Grammy Awards last weekend in Los Angeles.
(Via Instagram)
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

“Snapshots,” a song by jazz pianist and Santa Cruz native Pascal Le Boeuf, was nominated for Best Instrumental Composition, and he and twin brother Remy are coming back home for a Kuumbwa show.

Congratulations to Santa Cruz native Pascal Le Boeuf, the brilliant jazz pianist who scored a Grammy nomination for Best Instrumental Composition for his song “Snapshots.” You might remember Pascal and his identical twin brother, Remy Le Boeuf, growing up as jazz prodigies in Santa Cruz back in the 1990s. Each brother has carved out an amazing career as a performer, recording artist and teacher. And Pascal now joins saxophonist Remy as a Grammy nominee (in the same category).

The best news is that locals can see the brothers — now 36 — live and in person when they visit Kuumbwa Jazz Center on April 27. They’ll perform with their quintet original compositions from their new album, “Hush.”

Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

