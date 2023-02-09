Pascal Le Boeuf brings a little Santa Cruz to the Grammys

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Congratulations to Santa Cruz native Pascal Le Boeuf, the brilliant jazz pianist who scored a Grammy nomination for Best Instrumental Composition for his song “Snapshots.” You might remember Pascal and his identical twin brother, Remy Le Boeuf, growing up as jazz prodigies in Santa Cruz back in the 1990s. Each brother has carved out an amazing career as a performer, recording artist and teacher. And Pascal now joins saxophonist Remy as a Grammy nominee (in the same category).