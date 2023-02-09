The Voice is live!

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Big week in local media, as Santa Cruz Voice makes its debut. Santa Cruz Voice is a new streaming service, featuring familiar local radio personalities doing what they do best.

Our friend Rosemary Chalmers — a legend at KSCO for years — reported that the new venture is up and running, with a live schedule that goes from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday. Rosie, as she has done for years, hits the mark with her morning show every day from 6 to 9 a.m., with co-host Bill Wolverton. Other hosts you might recognize include Michael Olson, Charlie Freedman, Gary Shapiro and “Sleepy John” Sandidge .

Currently, the service is available only through livestreaming, but a new app is on the way, as well as a downloading function. Check it out, and support these amazing local media voices.