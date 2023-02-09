The Voice is live!

Santa Cruz Voice, the new livestreaming venture of longtime KSCO radio host Rosemary Chalmers, is now available and populated by hosts who will be plenty familiar to local listeners.
Big week in local media, as Santa Cruz Voice makes its debut. Santa Cruz Voice is a new streaming service, featuring familiar local radio personalities doing what they do best.
Our friend Rosemary Chalmers — a legend at KSCO for years — reported that the new venture is up and running, with a live schedule that goes from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday. Rosie, as she has done for years, hits the mark with her morning show every day from 6 to 9 a.m., with co-host Bill Wolverton. Other hosts you might recognize include Michael Olson, Charlie Freedman, Gary Shapiro and “Sleepy John” Sandidge.
Currently, the service is available only through livestreaming, but a new app is on the way, as well as a downloading function. Check it out, and support these amazing local media voices.