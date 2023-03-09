Hitchcock rules the weekend in Scotts Valley

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

A friendly reminder that the first-ever Alfred Hitchcock Festival is taking place Friday and Saturday at the Scotts Valley Cultural and Performing Arts Center. The event begins with a ribbon-cutting at 6 p.m. Friday, with guest appearances from Hitchcock’s granddaughter Tere Carrubba and Scotts Valley historian Jay Topping. And then a screening of Hitchcock’s 1943 thriller “Shadow of a Doubt.”

The following afternoon, at 2 p.m. Saturday, the festival will film the classic 1958 film “Vertigo.” That will be followed by a panel discussion featuring UC Santa Cruz’s Logan Walker and Shelley Stamp, commenting on Hitchcock’s career and “Shadow of a Doubt” and “Vertigo” in particular.