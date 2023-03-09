Hitchcock rules the weekend in Scotts Valley

Screenings of “Shadow of a Doubt” and “Vertigo” are just the tip of the iceberg as Scotts Valley celebrates its famous former resident, iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, with a two-day festival Friday and Saturday.
A friendly reminder that the first-ever Alfred Hitchcock Festival is taking place Friday and Saturday at the Scotts Valley Cultural and Performing Arts Center. The event begins with a ribbon-cutting at 6 p.m. Friday, with guest appearances from Hitchcock’s granddaughter Tere Carrubba and Scotts Valley historian Jay Topping. And then a screening of Hitchcock’s 1943 thriller “Shadow of a Doubt.”
The following afternoon, at 2 p.m. Saturday, the festival will film the classic 1958 film “Vertigo.” That will be followed by a panel discussion featuring UC Santa Cruz’s Logan Walker and Shelley Stamp, commenting on Hitchcock’s career and “Shadow of a Doubt” and “Vertigo” in particular.
The festival culminates in a big dessert-and-wine party in which participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Hitchcock character (or maybe even Hitch himself). Get your tickets here, and be sure to check out my story on Hitchcock’s history in Scotts Valley as well.
