Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Coast Life

Hitchcock rules the weekend in Scotts Valley

Alfred Hitchcock in his garden at his estate north of Scotts Valley.
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Screenings of “Shadow of a Doubt” and “Vertigo” are just the tip of the iceberg as Scotts Valley celebrates its famous former resident, iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, with a two-day festival Friday and Saturday.

Share

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

A friendly reminder that the first-ever Alfred Hitchcock Festival is taking place Friday and Saturday at the Scotts Valley Cultural and Performing Arts Center. The event begins with a ribbon-cutting at 6 p.m. Friday, with guest appearances from Hitchcock’s granddaughter Tere Carrubba and Scotts Valley historian Jay Topping. And then a screening of Hitchcock’s 1943 thriller “Shadow of a Doubt.”

The following afternoon, at 2 p.m. Saturday, the festival will film the classic 1958 film “Vertigo.” That will be followed by a panel discussion featuring UC Santa Cruz’s Logan Walker and Shelley Stamp, commenting on Hitchcock’s career and “Shadow of a Doubt” and “Vertigo” in particular.

The festival culminates in a big dessert-and-wine party in which participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Hitchcock character (or maybe even Hitch himself). Get your tickets here, and be sure to check out my story on Hitchcock’s history in Scotts Valley as well.

Scotts Valley

Hitch craft: New Scotts Valley festival celebrates local connections to the great Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock with a cigar in his mouth, on which is perched a bird

Scotts Valley

Hitch craft: New Scotts Valley festival celebrates local connections to the great Alfred Hitchcock

By Wallace Baine

Many in Santa Cruz County know that legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock had a retreat in Scotts Valley, and with the...

Coast LifeWallace BaineThe Here & NowScotts ValleyInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.