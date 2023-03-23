Brew Cruz rides again with Coffis Brothers collab

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

You might remember the wonderful Brew Cruz tour bus that was such a local phenomenon in the days before the pandemic. Brew Cruz, under the able leadership of Capt. Annie Pautsch, hasn’t been doing many public tours in post-pandemic Santa Cruz (though it’s available for private parties). But it will return, at least for this weekend, as part of the big “Coffis Space” event at Moe’s Alley on Saturday. (No. 4 in our B9 list this week.)