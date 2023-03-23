Brew Cruz rides again with Coffis Brothers collab

Annie Pautsch and the Brew Cruz brewery tour haven’t been as frequent a sight as pre-pandemic, but she’s bringing the bus back this weekend as part of “Coffis Space,” hitting Woodhouse and Humble Sea on the way to Saturday night’s happening at Moe’s Alley.
This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.
You might remember the wonderful Brew Cruz tour bus that was such a local phenomenon in the days before the pandemic. Brew Cruz, under the able leadership of Capt. Annie Pautsch, hasn’t been doing many public tours in post-pandemic Santa Cruz (though it’s available for private parties). But it will return, at least for this weekend, as part of the big “Coffis Space” event at Moe’s Alley on Saturday. (No. 4 in our B9 list this week.)
Tickets for the cruise include stops at Woodhouse Brewing and Humble Sea Brewing, with a complimentary pint at each stop. The Coffis Brothers themselves will greet the bus at Woodhouse and do a song or two just for the Brew cruisers. Then it’s on to Moe’s, where you’ll get admission to the show and a drink ticket there, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. (You’ll need to find another ride home from Moe’s.) Those with a local’s memory that goes back more than three years remember what a blast Brew Cruz can be. Tickets are $100 for the experience, which includes the big show at Moe’s.