‘Gay Guerilla,’ algorithm meets rave and deep listening at Fall Creek as Indexical springs forward

This story was originally featured in this week's Weekender newsletter.

Talking about “springing forward,” the avant-garde musical organization Indexical welcomes the spring with a big weekend, kicking off with a Friday performance from the musical group Hinge, which melds contemporary classical and art rock. Here’s a taste of Hinge’s vibe, performing Julian Eastman’s “Gay Guerrilla,” which is on the schedule Friday.

And on Saturday afternoon, something a bit more unusual. Members of the group Santa Cruz Underground Music (yep, SCUM) will lead a walk in the Fall Creek area of Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. The purpose is to engage in exercises in a technique known as “deep listening,” to document and experience found sounds and natural noise.

On Saturday night, Indexical will host a group called AV Club, which will present a new form of performance art known as “algoraves.” They are audio-visual performances often created in real time with code as algorithms. This performance takes place Saturday night at Indexical’s space at the Tannery Arts Center.

And when all that is said and done, musician Kumi Maxson will begin a weekly series of improvisational workshops for musicians, every Monday evening through the beginning of June.

There’s obviously no better weekend to discover what they’re up to at Indexical.