‘High Flyin’ news for Neil Young fans

Fans of Neil Young, listen up. Old-timers might remember that, back in the 1970s, at the height of his rock-star popularity, Neil teamed up with some musicians in Santa Cruz to form a new band (supergroup, really) called The Ducks, with guitarist Jeff Blackburn, bassist Bob Mosley and drummer Johnny Craviotto.

In April, he will finally be releasing a Ducks bootleg recording from 1977, when the band was playing around town, and you, me and anyone else could have seen them up close and personal for no more than a $2.50 cover charge.