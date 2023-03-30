‘High Flyin’ news for Neil Young fans

Bootleg recordings of Santa Cruz gigs of 1970s supergroup the Ducks, featuring Neil Young, are coming out April 14 in a three-LP or two-CD set.
Fans of Neil Young, listen up. Old-timers might remember that, back in the 1970s, at the height of his rock-star popularity, Neil teamed up with some musicians in Santa Cruz to form a new band (supergroup, really) called The Ducks, with guitarist Jeff Blackburn, bassist Bob Mosley and drummer Johnny Craviotto.
In April, he will finally be releasing a Ducks bootleg recording from 1977, when the band was playing around town, and you, me and anyone else could have seen them up close and personal for no more than a $2.50 cover charge.
The new album is called “High Flyin’,” featuring highlights from those shows in Santa Cruz venues. It will be available April 14 in a 3-LP vinyl set or a double-CD set at the same merch table where you can score some “Rust Never Sleeps” suspenders.