Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Coast Life

‘High Flyin’ news for Neil Young fans

The cover of the Ducks' "High Flyin'"
(Via Warner Records)
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Bootleg recordings of Santa Cruz gigs of 1970s supergroup the Ducks, featuring Neil Young, are coming out April 14 in a three-LP or two-CD set.

Share

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Fans of Neil Young, listen up. Old-timers might remember that, back in the 1970s, at the height of his rock-star popularity, Neil teamed up with some musicians in Santa Cruz to form a new band (supergroup, really) called The Ducks, with guitarist Jeff Blackburn, bassist Bob Mosley and drummer Johnny Craviotto.

In April, he will finally be releasing a Ducks bootleg recording from 1977, when the band was playing around town, and you, me and anyone else could have seen them up close and personal for no more than a $2.50 cover charge.

The new album is called “High Flyin’,” featuring highlights from those shows in Santa Cruz venues. It will be available April 14 in a 3-LP vinyl set or a double-CD set at the same merch table where you can score some “Rust Never Sleeps” suspenders.

Coast LifeWallace BaineThe Here & NowInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.