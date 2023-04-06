Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Coast Life

Vets Hall ramps up

The Veterans Memorial Building on Front St. in downtown Santa Cruz.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

It’s shaping up to be a busy spring and summer at the downtown Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building, with Stinkfoot Orchestra bringing its Zappa vibes for a First Friday concert and a series of psychedelic shows in the offing.

Share

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Look for the Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building to be a busy venue this spring/summer, beginning this Friday with the vividly named Stinkfoot Orchestra playing live as part of the First Friday concert series at the hall. Stinkfoot is, in fact, a tribute band to that brilliant musical renegade Frank Zappa.

At the end of the month, the China Cats, Santa Cruz’s fine Grateful Dead tribute act, will perform live at the Vets Hall in what’s being billed as the first in a series of psychedelic shows to take place this year. That show happens April 28.

Coast LifeWallace BaineThe Here & NowSanta CruzInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.