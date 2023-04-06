Vets Hall ramps up

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Look for the Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building to be a busy venue this spring/summer, beginning this Friday with the vividly named Stinkfoot Orchestra playing live as part of the First Friday concert series at the hall. Stinkfoot is, in fact, a tribute band to that brilliant musical renegade Frank Zappa.