Vets Hall ramps up

It’s shaping up to be a busy spring and summer at the downtown Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building, with Stinkfoot Orchestra bringing its Zappa vibes for a First Friday concert and a series of psychedelic shows in the offing.
This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.
Look for the Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building to be a busy venue this spring/summer, beginning this Friday with the vividly named Stinkfoot Orchestra playing live as part of the First Friday concert series at the hall. Stinkfoot is, in fact, a tribute band to that brilliant musical renegade Frank Zappa.
At the end of the month, the China Cats, Santa Cruz’s fine Grateful Dead tribute act, will perform live at the Vets Hall in what’s being billed as the first in a series of psychedelic shows to take place this year. That show happens April 28.