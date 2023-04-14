Santa Cruz road trip: A day away in Monterey

A diver during a feeding at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. (Via Monterey Bay Aquarium)

Plan your trip to arrive at the Monterey Bay Aquarium and be standing, poised at the door, by 9:50 a.m. Parking is tight on a weekend. Two options make sense: the city lot a block away (Cannery Row Parking Lot 7 at 160 Irving Ave.; fee is $20 per day, no hourly rate), or street parking, hourly with the ParkMobile app. This is critical timing to the rest of your day — the aquarium is jaw-dropping, but the pleasure of this visit requires a surgical strike on a busy Saturday.

Jellyfish in the Monterey Bay Aquarium. (Via Ashley Spencer)

Aquarium tickets must be purchased in advance, online, and they are not cheap ($60 for adults, $50 for youth 13 to 17, $45 for children 5 to 12 and free for 4 and younger). It takes only two visits to justify the cost of a membership, and benefits include skipping the line in addition to free visits for a year and supporting the health of Monterey Bay — it’s also fully tax-deductible). There’s no time limit on a daily visit, and you can get a reentry hand stamp at the door if you want to duck out and come back later in the day.

To best enjoy the aquarium, organize your morning around a feeding time and get in position about 10 minutes beforehand. There are quite a few feedings to pick among, but our favorites are: sea otters at 10:30 a.m. (adorable), at the Open Sea exhibit at 11 a.m. (huge, fast swimmers, green turtles and a school of sardines) and at the Kelp Forest at 11:30 a.m. (the naturalist in the tank hand-feeds all the fish — including the sharks!). Throughout the aquarium, marine biologists are available and interesting, happy to introduce you to creatures they study and want you to appreciate. Take advantage of them and ask questions, and touch things — it’s a rare opportunity.

There’s no shortage of crustaceans in the tanks at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. (Via Ashley Spencer)

Our game plan is always to hit the busiest part of the Aquarium first — the loop behind the Kelp Forest exhibit. Start with the octopus and make your way around the Monterey Bay Habitat tanks. At the end, across from the bat ray touch pool, is a sunny, glassed-in hallway. Step in there as a wave of water cascades over the roof every 30 seconds — it sounds silly, but I’ve seen people of every age stand, looking up in wonder, and grinning at the surprise. Stop as you wish at the touch tanks, and exit out the door to stand on the balcony of the aquarium, overlooking the bay. Most of the time there are otters, sometimes dolphins, always kayakers and divers — that ecosystem you were just looking at in the tanks is right there, whirling away underneath the surface. The juxtaposition is remarkable.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium has plenty of deck space to scope out the wildlife in the bay or just get a breath of fresh air. (Via Ashley Spencer)

Head back inside and across the aquarium, saying hi to the sea otters along the way, and go up to enjoy the Open Sea exhibit. If there are sardines swimming above your head in an endless, silvery circle, you’re on the right path. Then go downstairs and look at Into The Deep for a glimpse of the weird and wonderful creatures — some that light up on their own in a prehistoric version of neon — and the wild adaptations each have devised to live in the darkest, deepest parts of the ocean. It’s about time to move on, as the crowds begin to peak just around noon. If you wish, visit the penguins on the second floor (feeding time isn’t until 3 p.m.) before thinking about lunch.

The aquarium with kids

Depending on ages, swap out the Into the Deep exhibit for touch tanks, visiting the penguins and the Splash Zone. Choosing which feeding time depends on whether they’ll most enjoy huge, powerful fish racing one another to snap up food — kids can sit up front, near the glass, and it’s an incredible show. The Kelp Forest feeding is chattier — a diver gets in the tank and talks to the audience while hand-feeding all the fish. The sea otters are always a winner, but get there early as there are fewer places for a small person to get a good view. The aquarium website has videos of all the feedings if your kids are interested in helping to plan the visit.