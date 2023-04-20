Fundraising plea signals storm clouds for Oregon Shakespeare Festival

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

If you’re a fan of Shakespeare and live on the West Coast, you almost certainly know that the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland is the biggest, most beautiful fruit on the tree when it comes to live theater, at least west of the Mississippi.

It turns out all is not well at the OSF, as the festival announced last week that it is launching a fundraising campaign as an effort to save its current season. The company has set a goal to raise $2.5 million over the next four months. It also said that it must raise at least $1.5 million of that sum by June for the 2023 season to continue. OSF canceled its Christmas production and has suspended planning for 2024.

The announcement began with bracing honesty, “OSF is in crisis,” it read, “and we are not alone.” That’s a reference to widespread shortfalls in revenues and audiences across the live theater world, due largely to COVID and inflation. Indeed, Santa Cruz County organizations such as Actors’ Theatre, Jewel Theatre and Cabrillo Stage have been struggling with maintaining revenues since the pandemic shutdown, and Jewel has even announced its closing after the 2023-24 season .

The outlier? You guessed it. Santa Cruz Shakespeare reported a robust comeback season in 2022, and is gearing up for another big box-office summer at The Grove at DeLaveaga. Incoming artistic director Charles Pasternak is even talking about expansion.