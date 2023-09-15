Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lookout's Wallace Baine takes us on a tour of this year's Santa Cruz County Fair.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Coast Life

The sights, the sounds and the smells: Wallace Baine takes you on a tour of the Santa Cruz County Fair

By Wallace BaineKevin Painchaud
Go inside the 2023 Santa Cruz County Fair, running through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Watsonville, with Lookout’s Wallace Baine via video shot by Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud.

The Santa Cruz County Fair is underway at the fairgrounds just outside Watsonville. The 2023 fair runs through Sunday, and the theme is — as it is every year — to do something, or eat something, you would not at any other time of the year.

The fair looks and feels — and smells — just as it has for years, despite the stormy offseason and the ensuing change in leadership. The livestock pens are all full of blue-ribbon-winning farm animals. The Alaskan Racing Pigs are racing. The corn dogs, cinnamon buns and turkey legs are all available for the culinarily adventurous. And the pavilions and halls are full of everything from paintings by local artists to prize-winning tomatoes and apple pies.

The fair is as it’s always been. It’s open Friday from noon to 11 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission; $13 for adults 62 and over; $10 for kids 6 to 12; and free for kids 5 and under. Parking is $10.

Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

Kevin Painchaud

Kevin Painchaud is an international award-winning photojournalist. He has shot for various publications for the past 30 years, appearing on sites nationwide, including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, MSNBC, The Weather Channel and more. A native of the Santa Cruz Mountains, he’s lived all over California, returning to Santa Cruz 14 years ago.

