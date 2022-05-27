Contribute to letters to the editor

Lookout believes in journalism that is a dialogue, a link to democracy. That’s why we want to hear from you. Your perspectives will make us, our reporting and our community better.

Today, we publish our first letters to the editor.

Help make our work at Lookout collaborative by giving us feedback, direction, tips and by sharing your opinions. Submit your thoughts on our coverage, our news reporting, our politicians, your child’s school, that “thing” you just wonder about — basically, whatever you notice and feel is valuable to share.

Here’s how:

Email us at letters@lookoutlocal.com.

Please include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters should be 200 words or fewer. Please do not include personal attacks, inaccuracies or vulgarities. We will respond to all letters as quickly as possible.

We look forward to hearing from you and sharing your voices.