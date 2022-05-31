Letter to the editor: Great Lookout coverage; I say keep building the rail

To the editor: As election time draws near, I would like to acknowledge your excellent coverage of Measure D including the interviews with Bud Colligan, Mark Mesiti-Miller and Melani Clark. These articles reveal the fascinating political dynamics of our community.

For me, the essential issue is: Do we continue to build the trail and protect the option for future light rail? Or do we abandon a 20-plus-year public process and start over from scratch?

I say we continue moving forward with building the trail and implement the rail as funds become available. Please vote no on D.

Bob Elledge

Watsonville