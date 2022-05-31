Letter to the editor: I’m the mayor of Monterey, and I support Dawn Addis for Assembly District 30 seat

To the editor: I first heard Dawn Addis speak at a candidates forum, and I was immediately impressed that she knew the issues of our Central Coast. She listens, her heart is in our entire Assembly district, and she won’t go to Sacramento and forget about us.

Please join me in voting for Dawn Addis, someone with integrity, compassion and experience, and someone who will never do any negative campaigning.

Clyde Roberson

Teacher

Mayor of Monterey

