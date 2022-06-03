Letter to the editor: Gail Pellerin has the experience and skills; she has my vote

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Please join me in voting for Gail Pellerin for State Assembly District 28.

I know Gail to be proactive, honest, level-headed and capable. Gail possesses the experience and the leadership skills required to address the pressing needs of our schools, revitalization of our economy, strengthening our public health system and to address the impacts of climate change.

Electing Gail will ensure our interests are served in Sacramento.

Dottie Jakobsen

Santa Cruz