Letter to the editor: Rail cost is too too high, but let’s stop the personal attacks

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor: Thank you, Wallace Baine, for such an in-depth article on Bud Colligan, local philanthropist.

I don’t know Mr. Colligan or his wife, but I do attend Jewel Theatre, which makes its home in the Colligan Theater, where I first became aware of the name.

I’m a yes on Measure D voter. The cost per passenger mile is in the stratosphere. I’ve known that for years (among other reasons).

There are much less expensive options for addressing the Highway 1 parking lot. And with Colligan, Scott Roseman and Rowland Rebele — eminently successful businessmen — supporting yes on D, I feel even more confident my vote is the right one.

Last … could we please stop the personal attacks? I’ve already lost one friend who prefers personal attacks to examining the overall financial reality, even when I invited her to do so with me.

Sandra Cohen

Santa Cruz