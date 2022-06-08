Letter to the editor: Bring us more from the Ven. Tenzin

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor: I have just finished reading the article “What does Measure D have in common with your neighbor’s barking dog?” I want to thank the author, Venerable Tenzin Chogkyi, and Lookout for printing it.

She says, “There is just too much grief we are holding.”

Oh, yes. It’s been a rough few years, and looks like more to come.

Yet after reading the article, I felt some peace and maybe some hope that with thoughtful compassion and being open to listening to other points of view, we can do a better job of resolving conflict.

I hope the Venerable Tenzin Chogkyi will become a regular contributor to Lookout.

Lynne Nostrant

Aptos