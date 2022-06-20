Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Hooray for Safeway’s choice to carry cage-free Glaum eggs

To the editor: Many of us were pleased to hear that a number of local Safeways will now carry cage-free eggs from Glaum Egg Ranch.

In recent years, hundreds of major companies — such as Panda Express, Outback Steakhouse, The Cheesecake Factory and Telepizza — have been pledging to adopt cage-free egg policies and eliminate the worst suffering endured by chickens in their supply chains. We can support cage-free businesses such as Glaum Egg Ranch by exposing the inhumane standards held by companies refusing to do the same.

Visit https://thehumaneleague.org/fast-action-network to learn how to take simple, fast online actions to advocate for animals from a phone or computer. Visit https://thehumaneleague.org/impact to learn about the positive impact that such actions have already had on animal welfare standards in major supply chains.

Rachel Clift
Scotts Valley

