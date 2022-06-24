Letter to the editor: Give us more to think about, and more of Faith Brown

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor: Faith Brown’s article (and others like hers) are hard because they force us to look inward and acknowledge deep truths. But alongside those feelings, I felt enlightened with a deeper sense of understanding.

Can we please have more from this sharp, articulate and incredibly passionate human being? Lookout would be smart to give Faith her own column and let her educate us all.

Heather Henricks

Felton