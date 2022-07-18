Letter to the editor: New library project deserves to be built

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Thank you for publishing the excellent rebuttal (“Stick to Santa Cruz’s downtown library and affordable housing plans: don’t fall for ODOF’s two big mistakes”) to the ODOF arguments against the proposed new downtown library and affordable housing project.

The project has been developed over many years with many opportunities for public input. I know because I have participated.

This project deserves to be built!

Dennis Hagen

Santa Cruz, CA