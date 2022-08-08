Letter to the editor: Lookout needs to write about downtown homeless problem

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor,

It is not just COVID-19 and online shopping that is leading to empty storefronts downtown. It would be benefitting to the readers if Lookout would detail how hard it is for retailers to deal with the rampant drug-addicted vagrants shoplifting, threatening employees and customers, defecating in front of stores, all the while getting no help from the city council who have hamstrung the police’s ability to deal with the problem.

Mahalo.

Brent Ruhne

Santa Cruz