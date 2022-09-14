Letter to the editor: Grace is right — kids should have phones for safety

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

Grace is right that she should have a phone.

There are advantages for parents, too. They can check the GPS for location of where their kids are.

The phone can be controlled by the parents’ app, as far as how much screen time and where they spend the time. I do recommend starting with the most limits on it. They can earn additional privileges as they mature.

I am a grandmother with two adult children. We live in the mountains and my kids have had a safety device (phone) since they were in middle school.

It is peace of mind.

Carole Lee

Santa Cruz Mountains