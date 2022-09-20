Letter to the editor: Get rid of the old guard — vote for Joy for mayor

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

I wish to add my voice to the many in Santa Cruz who are calling for new leadership. In particular I would like everyone to vote for Joy Schendledecker for mayor. She has new and fresh ideas for solving the problems that have been created by the politicians who have been controlling Santa Cruz for years.

The old guard has sat back while real estate interests control Santa Cruz and led to the current unhousing crisis that we face.

It has been said that the definition of insane is trying the same thing over and over and expecting different results. It is time to try something new.

Please vote for Joy and a new chance.

Thank you for listening.

Respectfully,

Laura Chatham

Santa Cruz