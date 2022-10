Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

It is unthinkable that the Garfield church could ever be demolished as is planned and approved. What a loss for the neighborhood.

We know the building itself has no historical significance, but that site certainly does. Somebody really goofed.

What a shame for the city of Santa Cruz.

Frank Rimicci Jr.

Corralitos