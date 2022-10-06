Letter to the editor: We are women who own businesses downtown and we support Shebreh for supervisor

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

One of our favorite things about owning businesses in downtown Santa Cruz is that the majority of local stores are owned by women and mothers. In fact, all three of us have raised our families here, while also nurturing our local economy by running our businesses over many years.

That is why we are supporting Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson for 3rd District County Supervisor. Shebreh also supports families by working to create quality affordable housing, enriching our parks, supporting teen mental health and creating the policies necessary for family-friendly neighborhoods. This type of leadership at the county level will ensure that downtown remains a vibrant backbone of the community, employing thousands in local jobs and remaining a central meeting ground for arts, culture and entertainment.

We believe Shebreh has the proven leadership for downtown and all of Santa Cruz.

Cara Pearson

Owner, Pacific Cookie Company

Casey Coonerty Protti

Owner, Bookshop Santa Cruz

Jennalee Dahlen

Owner, Yoso Wellness