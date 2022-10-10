Letter to the editor: Reed Geisreiter and Toby Goddard deserve your vote for reelection to Port Commission

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

To the editor:

I have closely observed the Santa Cruz Port Commission over the past several years and strongly endorse Reed Geisreiter and Toby Goddard for re-election.

They each have the experience needed and proven track records of successfully managing complex issues. I’ve been impressed by their thoughtful analysis and demonstrated ability to balance disparate needs and opinions while ensuring optimal harbor management. Their knowledge of special district governance, dedication and leadership are just what the harbor needs in these challenging times.

I hope you will keep these two working on behalf of the Santa Cruz Port District!

Thank you,

Vance Landis-Carey

Watsonville